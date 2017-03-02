Medina man faces drug possession, sale charges

MEDINA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following an investigation into the sale and distribution of prescription pills, authorities arrested a Medina man.

Members of the Orleans County Major Felony Task Force worked with Medina police to arrest 48-year-old Charles Knapp.

Knapp, a resident of E. Center St., was charged with three counts each of criminal sale of a controlled substance and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

He may face Medicaid fraud and welfare fraud charges as the investigation continues.

Knapp was jailed in Orleans County on $25,000 bail.