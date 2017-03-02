Men found with drugs during traffic stop in Springville

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A traffic stop resulted in charges against two men in the Village of Springville.

An Erie County Sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle at W. Main St. and Route 219 around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. The Sheriff’s office says Olean resident Logan Shearer, 21, was driving without a license.

The vehicle’s passenger, Buffalo resident Jamar Mills, 22, began to make erratic movements and tried to lock the vehicle’s doors, deputies say. In addition to that, he allegedly resisted deputies and their commands.

Mills, who authorities say had cocaine in his possession, was taken into custody.

During a search of the vehicle, deputies say they found a bag containing heroin.

Mills and Shearer were both charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. Mills was additionally charged with obstruction of governmental administration and resisting arrest.

The two men were taken to the Erie County Holding Center.