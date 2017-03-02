Multiple vehicles piled up on I-90 near Syracuse

Video courtesy of @TaraEwiiing on Twitter.

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Blowing snow may have been a factor in a massive pile-up crash on the I-90 just west of Syracuse.

News 4 has received photos and a video of the multi-vehicle crash.

Traffic is being directed off the Thruway near Syracuse and Weedsport.

Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 (Viewer-submitted photo)