Multiple vehicles piled up on I-90 near Syracuse

Video courtesy of @TaraEwiiing on Twitter.
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Blowing snow may have been a factor in a massive pile-up crash on the I-90 just west of Syracuse.
News 4 has received photos and a video of the multi-vehicle crash.
Traffic is being directed off the Thruway near Syracuse and Weedsport.
Multi-vehicle crash on I-90
Multi-vehicle crash on I-90 x
