NCCC president remains in position amid investigation

SANBORN, N.Y. (WIVB) — A measure to replace the president of Niagara County Community College on administrative leave failed by one vote Thursday night.

During a special meeting in Sanborn, the board of trustees voted 5-4 to “maintain consistency at the college” by keeping President James Klyczek in place.

This comes amid a federal investigation that was served on the college late last month over allegations of bid-rigging for the culinary institute in Niagara Falls.

The board of trustees also voted to hire a new law firm to handle an internal investigation and coordinate the college’s response to the federal subpoena.

 

 

