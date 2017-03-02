Police: Woman found with crack pipes, needles, cocaine after fight

Published:
nugent

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tonawanda police say a woman had crack pipes and needles in her possession when she was arrested following a fight.

Buffalo resident Rebecca Nugent, 22, was charged with assault, harassment and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Police say she punched a 36-year-old woman outside an apartment on Grove St., resulting in cuts to the woman’s face.

In all, police say Nugent had four crack pipes, some needles and two plastic containers of cocaine inside a baggie. The baggie was found in her underwear, police say.

Nugent was taken into custody on $250 bail.

