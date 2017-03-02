Project to upgrade Lewiston power plant reaches halfway mark

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that a $460 million project to upgrade the New York Power Authority’s Lewiston Pump Generating Plant was halfway finished.

The project seeks to modernize hydropower turbines that service businesses in the state.

Gov Cuomo’s Clean Energy Standard requires that half of New York’s electricity come from renewable energy sources by 2030.

“Investing in New York’s clean energy infrastructure today is an investment in our future in sustainable, affordable energy across the state,” Cuomo said. “With the halfway milestone of this critical project now met, businesses and residents in Western New York and beyond will enjoy improved performance and reliability in their power while New York takes yet another step toward achieving our long-term clean energy goals.”

The facility is gradually replacing their 12 pump-turbines as well as their generator step-up transformers. The sixth turbine was recently replaced.

The turbines and transformers date back to 1961 — the year the plant first went into service.

“The Niagara Plant, together with the St. Lawrence Power Plant, provides power generation which supports incentives tied to hundreds of thousands of jobs and nearly $33 billion in capital investment commitments,” Howard A. Zemsky, president and CEO at the Empire State Development Corporation, said. “These renovations at the Lewiston facility mean that more New York businesses will be able to reinvest in their companies and employees.”