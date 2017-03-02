Wheatfield officials hope proposed developments will revamp Summit Park Mall

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. (WIVB) — “This mall was such a hoppin’ spot at its time that 43 hundred parking spaces, it was hard to find a parking space. That’s a far cry from where it is today,” said Cynthia Potts, Summit Outlet, LP Director of Operations.

Town officials hope that proposed plans for development will bring new life to the Summit Park Mall in Wheatfield. Plans for two sports domes behind the mall are in the final engineering phase now.

“We’re hoping to make this a family oriented community type center that involves sports programs, wellness and health programs that can be used by the community,” said Potts.

Developers are currently working on changing the design of the sports domes, after running into some problems with National Grid.

“There are major electrical components underneath the parking lot that just happen to be in the same area, and they have to figure a way to design around it,” said Bob Cliffe, Town of Wheatfield Supervisor.

The same developer also has plans to build a Big Thunder Brewing Company with a restaurant and bar inside the mall.

“There’s not enough people living in Wheatfield to keep this size mall open. So you have to have people coming here for a reason,” said Cliffe.

Earlier this week the town approved a request for a grant application, asking the state for 750 thousand dollars for the project. Once it’s open, the brewery would create 54 jobs.

“It’s all part of the theme of the future Summit Mall to bring people in from the outside, and that will help the retail side of business,” said Cliffe.

Potts says they hope to have both projects completed in 2017. They plan to open the sports dome by this fall, and the Big Thunder Brewing company shortly after that.