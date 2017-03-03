Buffalo Distilling Company bringing new life to historic brand, building

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The newest addition to the craft beverage scene in Larkinville is set to open its doors to the public for its first regular tastings and tours on Saturday, marking a huge moment years in the making.

The new operation in the old Duchmann and Sons Carriage Manufacturing building revives the old Buffalo Distilling Company brand. The original Buffalo Distilling Company operated in a building a few blocks away from 1883 until 1914, going under in the ramp up to Prohibition.

The Buffalo Distilling Company was re-established in 2012, after getting its start with new “distilling enthusiasts” in a barn in Wyoming County a few years before. A relaxation of regulations and requirements for distilleries under New York State’s new Farm Distilling Bill allowed the operation to go legal and grow.

Co-owner Andy Wegrzyn offered a legal disclaimer when asked about the company’s beginnings, “Do not try this at home. Heat distilling of any sort, kids, is illegal,” he laughed.

Fortunately, the operation is all above board now, and legally distills two kinds of brandy, a bourbon, and a vodka on site in the Buffalo Distilling Company’s new home on Seneca Street.

Larkinville developers Howard and Leslie Zemsky own the distillery building and lease it to the Buffalo Distilling Company, allowing the business owners to design a two-story addition on the back with things like drains in the floors, to fully suit their distilling needs. The front half of the property, which was the original carriage manufacturing business, maintains several historic architectural features.

“We just want folks to come in. I think they’ll really get a kick out of the building, and they can come and see the whole process of distilling,” Wegrzyn said.

When News 4 stopped by the distillery Friday morning, our crew had a chance to observe some of the steps in the process of distilling bourbon.

The process to make all of of the spirits there starts with either grains or apples from local farms and ends with the spent mash going back out to local farms for animal feed. “Nothing gets wasted, and it’s a great circle,” said Buffalo Distilling Company co-owner and distiller Frank Weber, adding that the better his company does, the better everyone involved in the process does as well.

Weber says there’s a lot of room for growth in the operation. “We’re dialing things in to become more and more efficient so we can make more and more, and as the business grows, we will buy more equipment and hire more people and make more booze,” he said.

The business already is set to rapidly ramp up its interaction with members of the public, starting with regular open hours on Saturdays and going from there in the next several weeks. “By the time food truck Tuesdays start in Larkinville, we’ll be open Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday,” Wegrzyn explained. The company will also host a variety of events featuring live music. The first piano lounge night, for example, will be held the last Friday of this month.

Everyone who comes out to the distillery will be able to enjoy not only the locally-sourced spirits, but also a lot of local flare throughout the building. The decor pays homage to the company’s roots in a barn by displaying agricultural implements that have been handed down in Weber’s family. It also features everything from the old piano from Sportsman’s to cobblestones from a city street as the bar base.

The bar top was made from a black walnut tree that had to be cut down off of Elmwood.

Behind that bar, the staff is mixing up a full menu of signature cocktails featuring local products, too.

“We’re trying to do local twists on cocktails and do our takes on them with New York State farm spirits,” explained Roy Bakos, who recently joined the Buffalo Distilling Company as the Director of Hospitality and Pleasures.

You can try a cocktail or a sample of the Buffalo Distilling Company spirits beginning Saturday, when the distillery will be open between noon and 6 p.m. for the public.

