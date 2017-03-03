Celebrities in town for Buffalo Home Show

Published:
home-show

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — You can get advice for home improvement from nationally-known experts this weekend at the Buffalo Home Show.

Chris Lambton stopped by News 4 Wake Up on Friday. He’s a familiar face for some of you. Lambton is the host of DIY Networks “Yard Crashers” and appears with his wife Peyton on HGTV’s “Going Yard” where they transform backyards, one house at a time.

You can see him at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center at the following times:

– Co-hosting the Craft Beer Corner on Friday, 3/3 at 5:30pm-8:30pm

– Presenting on the feature stage on Saturday, 3/4 at 1pm AND 4pm

– Presenting on the feature stage on Sunday, 3/5 at 1pm

