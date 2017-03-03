Collins’ supporters fire back with their own billboard

By Published:
collinssupporters

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local billboard companies are the ones benefiting from recent shots across the political bow — all related to Republican Congressman Chris Collins, and his unwillingness to host town hall meetings.

Collins has said repeatedly he believes town hall meetings are a waste of time — especially given the current climate across the country, which has drawn raucous crowds to these gatherings.

Late last month, a local group of voters opposed to Collins raised money and bought billboard space in Hamburg.

They dressed the congressman up like Where’s Waldo, and urged him to host a town hall meeting here in the 27th district.

And, on President’s Day, some of the same group held a rally outside his offices in Lancaster.

Now, coming Monday, it’ll be Collins’ supporters’ chance to shine in the spotlight at Seven Corners.

Starting early next week, drivers through that busy intersection will see this: “Thank you Chris Collins. From your REAL constituents.”

Republican political consultant and Collins constituent Michael Caputo raised money the same way Collins’ opponents did — GoFundMe — for his billboard.

“We’re making a point, and the point is this: If you want to go after Chris Collins, you’re going to have to go through us, the people in his district, the 67 percent of people in his district who back him 100 percent,” Caputo said. “We suspect there’s going to be more billboards from their end. I hope they spend all their money on billboards because they’ll get the result that we always get in campaigns: Nothing.”

Caputo says he raised just enough money — about $1,700 — to have the message running on the same billboard in Seven Corners for about a week.

And it’s likely the billboard companies are hoping this kind of a battle continues.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s