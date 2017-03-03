Collins’ supporters fire back with their own billboard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Local billboard companies are the ones benefiting from recent shots across the political bow — all related to Republican Congressman Chris Collins, and his unwillingness to host town hall meetings.

Collins has said repeatedly he believes town hall meetings are a waste of time — especially given the current climate across the country, which has drawn raucous crowds to these gatherings.

Late last month, a local group of voters opposed to Collins raised money and bought billboard space in Hamburg.

They dressed the congressman up like Where’s Waldo, and urged him to host a town hall meeting here in the 27th district.

And, on President’s Day, some of the same group held a rally outside his offices in Lancaster.

Now, coming Monday, it’ll be Collins’ supporters’ chance to shine in the spotlight at Seven Corners.

Starting early next week, drivers through that busy intersection will see this: “Thank you Chris Collins. From your REAL constituents.”

Republican political consultant and Collins constituent Michael Caputo raised money the same way Collins’ opponents did — GoFundMe — for his billboard.

“We’re making a point, and the point is this: If you want to go after Chris Collins, you’re going to have to go through us, the people in his district, the 67 percent of people in his district who back him 100 percent,” Caputo said. “We suspect there’s going to be more billboards from their end. I hope they spend all their money on billboards because they’ll get the result that we always get in campaigns: Nothing.”

Caputo says he raised just enough money — about $1,700 — to have the message running on the same billboard in Seven Corners for about a week.

And it’s likely the billboard companies are hoping this kind of a battle continues.