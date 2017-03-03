Cuomo: NY will use “decoys” to target underage drinking

The Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this July 31, 2013 photo, beer is displayed for sale in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Jason Hirschfeld, File)
FILE - In this July 31, 2013 photo, beer is displayed for sale in Norfolk, Va. (AP Photo/Jason Hirschfeld, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in New York state are launching a new campaign aimed at reducing underage drinking.

The effort announced Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo will involve the use of underage “decoys,” young people working with law enforcement who attempt to buy alcohol at bars, restaurants and liquor retailers.

The plan also includes sweeps of bars and restaurants to search for minors using fake IDs.

“Underage drinking and fake IDs are not only illegal, but can lead to reckless decisions that can have life-altering consequences,” Cuomo said. “These operations will build on our successful efforts to protect our state’s youth, safeguard our roadways from impaired drivers, and hold accountable those who seek to enable this dangerous behavior.”

The campaign will run through April.

Cuomo, a Democrat, says underage drinking and the use of fake IDs are not only illegal but can lead to reckless decisions and life-changing consequences.

The state says similar efforts last year resulted in the confiscation of 862 fake IDs and the arrest of 818 underage persons.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s