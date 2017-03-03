Cuomo: NY will use “decoys” to target underage drinking

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities in New York state are launching a new campaign aimed at reducing underage drinking.

The effort announced Thursday by Gov. Andrew Cuomo will involve the use of underage “decoys,” young people working with law enforcement who attempt to buy alcohol at bars, restaurants and liquor retailers.

The plan also includes sweeps of bars and restaurants to search for minors using fake IDs.

“Underage drinking and fake IDs are not only illegal, but can lead to reckless decisions that can have life-altering consequences,” Cuomo said. “These operations will build on our successful efforts to protect our state’s youth, safeguard our roadways from impaired drivers, and hold accountable those who seek to enable this dangerous behavior.”

The campaign will run through April.

The state says similar efforts last year resulted in the confiscation of 862 fake IDs and the arrest of 818 underage persons.