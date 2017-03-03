Cuomo to combat hate crimes and anti-Semitism in the state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Governor Andrew Cuomo is taking steps to combat hates crimes and anti-Semitism in New York state.

Jewish Community Centers across the country have been targets of bomb threats.

Last month the JCC in Amherst was forced to evacuate after a fake bomb threat.

Federal officials are investigating more than 120 bomb threats called in to nearly 100 JCC’s, schools and daycare’s in three dozen states.

“I think that part of the threats, the bomb threats, is really about scaring people,” said Scot Fisher, member of the JCC in Buffalo.

“I feel like it’s a little unfair to care about someone’s religion if that’s not what you agree with. You’re allowed to disagree, but you don’t get to hurt someone else because you don’t agree with them,” said Jeffrey Thomas, member of the JCC in Buffalo.

Earlier this week, Governor Cuomo condemned the statewide and nationwide hate crimes.

“Not only is it immoral, unethical and disgusting, it’s also illegal and it violates the law,” said Cuomo.

Cuomo announced a $25 million grant program to boost safety and security at New York’s schools and day cares at risk of hate crimes or attacks.

“We’ve been prepared, we’ve been vigilant about protecting members and children and infants and seniors. All over the state we need to step up security and we need to enhance the things we do to keep everybody safe,” said Richard Zakalik, executive director of the JCC in Erie County.

The JCC’s in Erie County told News 4 they will be looking at ways to enhance their security measures. The center’s already have dozens of cameras and a key card system to enter the building.

“I just think in general I’m a lot more cautious, not necessarily for me, but thinking about my kids and where they go you know,” said Shannon Daley, member of the JCC in Buffalo.

Despite the threats across the country, people say they feel safe at the local JCC’s.

“I don’t feel scared at the JCC. I feel as safe as I would at home when I’m here,” said Fisher.

Cuomo is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to anyone behind the hate crimes in New York state.