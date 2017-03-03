ECC Hockey player faces assault charge after knocking down referee

BINGHAMTON N.Y. (WIVB) – A new charge came against an Erie Community College (ECC) hockey player after he was accused of knocking down a 62-year-old referee.

Freshman Brandon Day, a graduate of West Seneca, was in the penalty box, but left it during a pause in play. That is when he allegedly knocked down the referee.

SUNY Broome Police investigated the incident in Binghamton. Day was charged with harassment, disorderly conduct and fourth-degree criminal mischief. An additional charge of assault was announced at a later date.

“The Erie Community College Athletic Department deeply regrets the actions during Sunday’s NJCAA Championship game against Dakota College of Bottineau,” ECC Athletic Director Peter Jerebko said. “Our hockey program is one of great sportsmanship both on and off the ice, but last night’s incident was not indicative of that tradition. It was the act of a single individual who, today, is deeply remorseful, and is in the process of reaching out to both host Broome County Community College and the game’s official. We join him in this remorse, and extend it to the National Junior College Athletic Association, BCCC, champions Dakota College of Bottineau, and the game’s entire officiating crew. This behavior was completely unacceptable, and it will not be tolerated within our athletic program.”

ECC’s opponent, Dakota College at Bottineau, won the game 7-4. The game was cut short due to the incident.

In addition to the charges he faces, Day was also suspended.

He will be back in court on March 21.

