Former security contractor for school accused of raping girl

HOLLEY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A former security contractor at an Orleans County school was charged with ten counts of rape.

Brockport resident Adam Mesiti, 46, was accused of sexual conduct with a girl younger than 17 at Holley High School.

The Orleans County Sheriff’s office says the alleged incidents happened in 2014.

During that time, Mesiti was employed by a private firm contracted to provide security at the school district.

In addition to being charged with rape, Mesiti was also charged with 20 counts of criminal sexual act and 30 counts of sexual misconduct. Authorities say an order of protection was issued for the victim.

Mesiti was taken into custody on $25,000 bail.