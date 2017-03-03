Grand Island group pushing for cashless tolling on bridge

Related Coverage Citizens, politicians push to remove Grand Island tolls

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A group of politicians, business owners, and citizens are now pushing for cashless tolling, beautifying the bridges, and increasing transparency in where the toll money is going.

These are objective the group hopes will come to fruition in the near future.

“This is not a major outfit,” said Nate McMurray, the Grand Island Supervisor. “This isn’t a new infrastructure project. The goal has to be baby steps.”

This is a different cry from what the group was calling for last year when launching the initiative to tear down the tolls. Now, they want to rethink the tolls.

“We’re generating millions and millions of dollars every year and I highly doubt that revenue is being reinvested back into those bridges,” said McMurray.

The proposed changes include installing cashless tolling radars, removing the toll booths, installing LED lights on the bridge, and requesting the Thruway Authority becomes more transparent with their spending.

McMurray estimates the physical changes would cost millions of dollars.

“I believe to make money you have to invest a little bit,” said the supervisor.

The group feels investing into the structures is an investment into the region.

“Those tolls certainly represent a psychological barrier when we’re trying to connect Buffalo and Niagara Falls,” said Pat Whalen from the Niagara Global Tourism Institute.

The group has a petition they’re circulating around and they are hosting a public forum on March 22 at 6pm at Niagara Regional Tourism Group. They’re asking for people for and against the proposal to come out and voice their thoughts.