Lawsuit filed against Emerald South after resident’s fatal beating

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A lawsuit has been filed against the Emerald South Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

The lawsuit was filed after the August beating death of 82-year-old resident Ruth Murray.

The elderly man who killed Murray suffered from dementia, as did Murray. He had a history of aggression, but was not charged.

According to the lawsuit, Murray fell and was hit multiple times by other residents in the months leading up to her death.

