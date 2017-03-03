NFL Combine: Bill Polian’s thoughts on McDermott, Chad Kelly

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo Bills GM and current ESPN analyst Bill Polian caught up with News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed at the NFL Combine, offering his thoughts on new Bills coach Sean McDermott.

“He’s unflappable, his values are great,” Polian said. “He’s all football, his players will like that and if they don’t, they won’t be there.”

Polian also commented on the absence of St. Joe’s graduate and former Ole Miss star QB Chad Kelly, who was not invited due to a past arrest on his record.

“You don’t come into this league with the kind of issues he’s had and not have to answer for them,” Polian said. “You do. And he has to convinced people it won’t happen again.”

Polian did say that the Ole Miss pro day will allow Kelly to meet with GMs, something the combine may have offered.