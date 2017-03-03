NFL Combine: Bill Polian’s thoughts on McDermott, Chad Kelly

On Chad Kelly: "You don't come into this league with the kind of issues he's had and not have to answer for them."

By Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012 file photo, former team general manager Bill Polian on the Atlanta Falcons sidelines before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. Junior Seau, Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Charles Haley and Will Shields were elected Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with Bill Polian, Ron Wolf, and senior selection Mick Tingelhoff. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)
FILE - In this Sunday, Dec. 9, 2012 file photo, former team general manager Bill Polian on the Atlanta Falcons sidelines before an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. Junior Seau, Jerome Bettis, Tim Brown, Charles Haley and Will Shields were elected Saturday, Jan. 31, 2015 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame along with Bill Polian, Ron Wolf, and senior selection Mick Tingelhoff. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone, File)

INDIANAPOLIS, I.N. (WIVB) — Former Buffalo Bills GM and current ESPN analyst Bill Polian caught up with News 4 Sports Director Josh Reed at the NFL Combine, offering his thoughts on new Bills coach Sean McDermott.

“He’s unflappable, his values are great,” Polian said. “He’s all football, his players will like that and if they don’t, they won’t be there.”

Polian also commented on the absence of St. Joe’s graduate and former Ole Miss star QB Chad Kelly, who was not invited due to a past arrest on his record.

“You don’t come into this league with the kind of issues he’s had and not have to answer for them,” Polian said. “You do. And he has to convinced people it won’t happen again.”

Polian did say that the Ole Miss pro day will allow Kelly to meet with GMs, something the combine may have offered.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s