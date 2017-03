BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 will be working to find out more today about a pedestrian who was hit by a mini-bus early Friday morning. It happened around 5 a.m. on Military Road near Hertel Avenue.

Our crew on the scene saw the man conscious and screaming at paramedics in the ambulance. Crews had to restrain the man in the ambulance.

Police closed Military Road for about an hour as they investigated. It has since re-opened.