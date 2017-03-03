Police: 34 vehicles involved in Thursday’s Thruway pile-ups

The Associated Press Published:
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — State police say no one suffered life-threatening injuries despite nearly three dozen vehicles being involved in 11 separate accidents during whiteout conditions on the Thruway near Syracuse.

Troopers say Thursday’s crashes occurred near the entrance ramp to the Warners Service Plaza on Interstate 90’s westbound side just west of Exit 39 in Van Buren. Police say seven of the crashes occurred in the westbound lanes, which were shut down from about 7:30 a.m. until around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The other four occurred in the eastbound lanes.

The state police Thruway detail says Friday that a total of 34 cars and tractor-trailers were involved in chain-reaction crashes as high winds and blowing snow drastically reduced visibility. Troopers say six people suffered injuries, the most serious of which involved broken legs.

