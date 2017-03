MIDDLEPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) — No kids were hurt when a school bus and a truck collided in Niagara County.

The crash happened near the intersection of Route 31 and Carmen Rd. in Middleport.

The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital to be checked out.

Route 31 was closed from Freeman Rd. to Peet St., but fully reopened just before 10 a.m.