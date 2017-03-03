Sheriff: Wanted man found with drugs during traffic stop

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls man was accused of possessing drugs and driving without a license.

Erie County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Aramis Fournier, 34, on Whitehaven Rd. in Grand Island Thursday night.

Deputies say he was driving without a license and had an active warrant. While searching Fournier’s vehicle, deputies say they found a controlled substance called ALZA.

After taking Fournier into custody, deputies say he tried to dispose of and partially eat a white paste. The paste was determined to be an opiate derivative after it was tested, police say.

Fournier was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, aggravated unlicensed operation, tampering with evidence and an equipment violation.

He was taken to the Erie County Holding Center on $500 bail.