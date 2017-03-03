Suspicious package determined to be school project dropped by student

TOWN OF HINSDALE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Authorities determined that a suspicious package found in front of a school was nothing to worry about.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Friday, members of the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s office responded to a report of a suspicious package in the roadway in front of Hinsdale Central School.

The package had been seen by a parent who was dropping off children.

When deputies responded to the scene, they closed off the area around the package. Bomb technicians from both the Cattaraugus and Chautauqua County Sheriff’s offices also went to the scene and examined the package.

The school administration ordered a shelter in place.

It turns out, the package was not explosive. It was just a school project that was dropped by a student heading into the building.

