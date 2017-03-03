Tonawanda family giving away free landscaping makeover in honor of down syndrome

TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — “We were just taken a little by surprise because we didn’t know what it was, we didn’t know what the term down syndrome meant, we didn’t know what was in store,” said Rocco Guadagna, Vision Lawn Care and Snow Plowing Inc. owner.

The day Rocco Jr. was born, his parents were told something wasn’t right.

“Our doctor at the time had said we believe that Rocco has a heart condition and he has down syndrome. That’s what took me right off my feet I didn’t know what to say or what to do, I really just drew a blank,” said Rocco Guadagna.

Rocco Jr. is now almost 2 years old, healthy as can be.

“We just decided to take it one day at a time and see really what our next step was,” said Patricia Guadagna. Rocco Jr.’s Mom.

Baby Rocco has down syndrome, which means he was born with an extra chromosome that causes developmental delays. It will take him longer to reach milestones than most kids, but his parents say he’s more alike than he his different.

“He gets into his little trouble here and there he’s throwing things and breaking things like any other little boy would do, but he’s perfect,” said Rocco Guadagna.

Rocco Guadagna owns Vision Lawn Care and Snow Plowing Inc. and he’s giving away a free landscape makeover in honor of his son.

“We just thought it would be really nice in honor of children with down syndrome to do something beautiful because they’re all beautiful. When he grows up we can take him to all the houses cause we want to do it for many years to come and show him all the beautiful landscapes that we did in his honor,” said Rocco Guadagna.

The drawing will take place on Rocco Jr’s birthday in July. To enter message “I have a vision” to the following pages: https://www.facebook.com/VisionlawncareandSnowplow/ http://www.visionlawncareandsnowplow.com/