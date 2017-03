TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are looking for help identifying a man.

Detectives are looking for the man in relation to a string of fraudulent checks that have been cashed.

He is believed to live in the Buffalo area and may go by the name, Carl. This person is known to frequent the Buffalo Creek Casino, police say.

Anyone who knows who he is can call the police department’s confidential tip line at 879-6606.