Your rights at the border: local immigration attorney talks electronic media searches

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB)- Akram Shibly travels between the U.S. and Canada a lot for work as a filmmaker.

One of his latest border crossings though, was unpleasant.

“I was taken into secondary inspection and they gave me a form to fill out. And on that form they demanded my cellphone make and model, and my cellphone password,” Shibly told News 4.

They also asked for Shibly’s social media log-ins. The request was something the Amherst native was taken aback by.

Local immigration attorney Jennifer Behm told News 4 when at the border, Customs and Border Protection officers can search anyone or anything attempting to enter the U.S., and they don’t need a warrant.

“CBP has pretty broad authority to search everyone coming into the states and that includes their luggage as well as their electronic devices like cell phones, media, tablets,” Behm explained.

More than once, the Supreme Court has upheld the authority of CBP to operate unbound by the Fourth Amendment while at the border. Outside of a border site, officers are required to have a warrant for searches.

A CBP spokesperson released the following statement on border searches:

“Various laws that CBP is charged to enforce authorize searches and detention in accordance with 8 U.S.C. § 1357 and 19 U.S.C. §§ 1499, 1581, 1582. All persons, baggage, and merchandise arriving in, or departing from, the United States are subject to inspection, search and detention. This is because CBP officers must determine the identity and citizenship of all persons seeking entry into the United States, determine the admissibility of foreign nationals, and deter the entry of possible terrorists, terrorist weapons, controlled substances, and a wide variety of other prohibited and restricted items. Keeping America safe and enforcing our nation’s laws in an increasingly digital world depends on our ability to lawfully examine all materials entering the U.S.”

CBP officers are also allowed ask for your passwords during a search at the border. If you refuse, Behm said you run the risk of having your belongings held at the border for further inspection.

Behm told News 4 she recommends her clients comply with CBP officers’ requests, especially those who are non-Citizens, as it could impact their ability to enter the country, she said.

If you’re a U.S. citizen, CBP officers are required by law to allow you into the country; they are however, allowed to hold your devices at the border if they deem it necessary.

CBP’s authority is nothing new, Behm explained.

“It’s something that has been going on but I think right now with everything going on in the immigration world, it’s certainly an issue that’s being more highlighted.”

According to data from CBP, 390 million people were processed at the border in 2016. There were 23,877 electronic media searches, meaning .0061% of arrivals were subject to the electronic media searches.

That number jumped from 2015, when .0012% of those processed at the border were subject to electronic media searches.

A senator from Oregon plans to introduce legislation that would require a warrant at the border. Shibly is in full support.

“As an American citizen, I don’t feel other American citizens should have their private data searched without probable cause simply when they’re returning home,” he said.

A CBP spokesperson told News 4 these types of searches have resulted in arrests for child pornography, evidence helpful in combating terrorist activity, and visa fraud discoveries, among other crimes.

Additionally, they released this statement:

“Over the past few years, CBP has adapted and adjusted our actions to align with current threat information, which is based on intelligence. As the threat landscape changes, so does CBP. Additional CBP officers have been trained on electronic media searches as more travelers than ever before are arriving at U.S. ports of entry with multiple electronics. Despite an increase in electronic media searches during the last fiscal year, it remains that CBP examines the electronic devices of less than one-hundredth of one percent of travelers arriving to the United States.We are committed to ensuring the rights and privacies of all people while making certain that CBP can take the lawful actions necessary to secure our borders.”