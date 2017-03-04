March Madness transportation plan in place

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In less than two weeks, all eyes will be on the City of Buffalo. The Queen City will host the first and second rounds of the NCAA Basketball Tournament March 16-18.

Thousands of people are expected to visit the city which officials say will generate $8 million for the local economy.

“We’ll have eight teams from around the country that will be coming here for the tournament. We expect this to be a big sellout weekend for all of our hotels,” said Patrick Kaler, President/CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara.

Lawmakers have been pushing ride sharing for months. Many people hoped it would be here in time for March Madness.

“It will be disappointing for the people who will come and pull out their phones and expect to find that here,” said Kaler.

Instead, the city and a local cab company came up with another solution. An agreement with Liberty Cab was finalized this week.

To alleviate transportation issues, a taxi standing area will be in place along Hanover Street at Canalside which is steps away from the arena.

“Cabs sitting out there will be any licensed taxi cab in the City of Buffalo,” said Bill Yuhnke, President of Liberty and Yellow Cab.

The taxi standing area is especially important for the 90 minute break between sessions where fans will have to leave key bank center.

“It’s only an hour and a half so they got to eat and get back to the arena so we wanted to present Buffalo with a good image,” said Yuhnke.

Liberty Cab will have 75 cabs outside the arena for the tournament and cabs from other companies in the area will also be participating.

Yuhnke says says this is the first time the city has had an agreement like this.

Cab companies are hoping this sends a message to the city that taxi’s are desperately needed.

“I was really kind of tired of us getting blamed for everything. If we’re going to be a tourist city, then we have to act like one,” said Yuhnke.

“We are going to meet and exceed all of their expectations even without ride share,” said Kaler.

The NFTA will also adjust the metro rail’s capacity by adding more train cars. The metro rail will be free the second day of the tournament.

Liberty cab will have their “curb” app that gives you $15 off a taxi ride during March Madness.