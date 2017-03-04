New guided- travel company takes Buffalo young adults around the world

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – If you’ve ever wanted to travel the world, A Buffalo couple is behind a new travel company that could help you do just that.

World travelers, Brandon and Stephanie Zarbo want Buffalo young adults to see the world before settling down. Stephanie Zarbo said, “Take advantage of the time, you’re not always going to have all of this time. You see the progression of life, it happens quickly, and all of a sudden your’e in your late twenties and you’re settling down, you have a house, you have kids, and the opportunities get smaller and smaller to do stuff like this.”

Since 2014, the two have been traveling the world and running a travel blog. Now, they’re back home in Buffalo and looking to share their travel experiences with Western New York.

Brandon Zarbo said, “I think the great thing about Buffalo is that it’s very community and family oriented. But at the same time that develops into a little bit of a bubble too.”

The guided group travel company “We Must Dash” takes you on one or two week trips to exotic locations. Stephanie Zarbo said, “We have multiple itineraries for Vietnam, Thailand, Peru, Coasta Rica, Iceland and Lao.”

Their first guided trip was their honeymoon: trip to Thailand with 25 of their closest friends in tow. Brandon Zarbo said, “Basically from the time you land, to the point you take off everything is taken care of for you.”

Now they’ve fine- tuned the trips. and are ready to bring Buffalo’s young adventurer’s around the world. Brandon Zarbo said, “We make for pretty good travelers. We’re really out going. People don’t put up a wall or a border there. You’d be surprised at how much you can learn when you take a trip-. They don’t have to be long trips, there is a lot of things you can learn in a week or two just by putting yourself in difference experiences.”

For more on the trips and prices head to the We Must Dash website here.