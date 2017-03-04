Shamrock run goes on despite cold temperatures

Kaylee-Wendt By Published:
shamrock

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —Today marked the 39th annual Shamrock Run. Almost 4,000 people went to the old first ward to take part in the race. Thousands dressed in green and dashed from Louisiana Street in the Old First Ward to be part of the Shamrock Run.

The cold weather today didn’t stop the Irish community form coming out to support Buffalo. Donna Carol, Co-Chair of the Shamrock Run told News 4, “Its amazing people run in the snow, they run in the sunshine. They just love to run.”

Last year runners experienced temperatures in the 50s, running in shorts and tank tops. But each year is very different. In fact, 11 years ago, snow shut down the race.

Carol shared, “The Buffalo PD came in and closed the Skyway and that shut us down.”

But rain or shine the event has gone off without a hitch every year since, bringing out Buffalo’s most proud Irish.

One runners told News 4, “Just being in Buffalo and being able to participate in this, it’s great.”

Another runner said, “This is an annual event and we like to come out and party, and have fun.”

But an event with this much fun and this many people takes planning. Luckily hundreds of volunteers are willing to put in the work.

Carol shared, “It’s a commitment by everyone to do what we do for our youth and seniors.”

