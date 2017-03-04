UB beats Bowling Green, clinches No. 3 seed in MAC Tournament

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The UB men’s basketball team secured the No. 3 seed in the upcoming MAC Tournament – where they happen to be two-time defending champs – with an 80-68 win over Bowling Green on Friday night at Alumni Arena.

Senior Blake Hamilton led the way with 32 points, 6 boards and 5 assists as the Bulls clinched a first-round bye in tournament play in Cleveland.

The MAC Tournament begins March 6th and moves to Cleveland March 9. UB will face the winner of the No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 seed opening-round matchup.