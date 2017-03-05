Cycle boat coming to the Buffalo waterfront

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) —During the winter months, summer seems so far away, but before you know it the city will be bustling again, and that includes the waterfront.

Anywhere you go along the Buffalo waterfront in the summer you will find hundreds of people.There are shops, restaurants, and plenty of entertainment to keep even the busiest of bodies occupied.This summer there will be another thing to add to your to do list…a cycle boat.

Owner and founder of Buffalo Cycle Boats Brandon Bova told News 4, “It’s a great hybrid contraption of a boat, a bike, and a bar floating on the water.”

The boat will be the first of its kind in Buffalo but the idea is not new. Nine other cities around the United States have already incorporated the cycle on their waterways. Bova said, “I actually came across the boat while I was out in Seattle. I saw the boat kind of cruising around Lake Union and people were having the time of their lives so I decided why not investigate and try and get this boat to Buffalo.”

It’s taken about a year and a half to get approval but Bova hopes that it will be ready to go for the upcoming season. He said, “Our operating season is going to be from Memorial Day to Labor Day but if the weather permits we could be going a little bit earlier or a little bit later into the October season.”

And rain or shine, this boat will be able to show you things you may have never seen before from land. He shared, “We think this is a great opportunity for guests of our city who don’t have a boat to get out on the water and see Buffalo from a different point of view.”

The scheduled route take about two hours and can be tailored to any party’s needs, whether you’re out celebrating or want more history of the Queen City. He said, “You’re going to be able to get a little knowledge of the Buffalo waterfront and the history of the waterfront along the Buffalo Rivers as well.”

This includes trivia on the boats.

If you’re interested in learning more about the newest Buffalo trend, you can find more information here.