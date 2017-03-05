Local church property vandalized with racial slur

AKRON, N.Y. (WIVB) — The pastor of a Cheektowaga church is speaking out, after church property was vandalized with a racial slur.

The vandalism happened at a horse farm on Marble Rd. in Akron, owned by New Creation Fellowship Church.

The church sent News 4 a photo of derogatory words directed at Pastor Stephen Andzel and his church.

Pastor Stephen Andzel addressed his congregation Sunday morning saying hate and bigotry are not welcome in Western New York. Pastor Andzel tells News 4 it was sad to see the vandalism, but told church members not to be offended and let down.

“We were told and taught through the gospel, not to allow ourselves not to be offended and to withdraw ourselves and be discouraged. It was an indication that these people were blind and ignorant and that they needed to hear the gospel,” said Pastor Andzel.

The horse farm is undergoing renovations to be used as a youth church camp this summer. Pastor Andzel tells News 4 they still plan on using the property.

Police are investigating the incident.