NFTA implements changes to 17 bus routes Sunday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Schedule changes announced for more than a dozen Metro Bus routes take effect on Sunday.

Adjustments vary from minor time changes to rerouting of some lines.

Most of the affected routes are mostly or entirely in the city of Buffalo; others affect areas including Amherst and Niagara Falls.

Schedules changing Sunday, according to the NFTA, are:

#4, Broadway;

#5, Niagara-Kenmore;

#6, Sycamore;

#12, Utica;

#15, Seneca;

#19, Bailey;

#22, Porter-Best;

#23, Fillmore-Hertel;

#25, Delaware;

#34, Niagara Falls Boulevard;

#35, Sheridan;

#40, Buffalo-Niagara Falls;

#46, Lancaster;

#50, Main-Niagara;

#55, Pine Avenue;

#72, Orchard Park;

and #104, South-Central.