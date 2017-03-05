Section VI boys basketball Championship games (Saturday)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) –
CLASS AA Niagara Falls 61 Lancaster 56
CLASS A-1 North Tonawanda 60 Williamsville South 54
CLASS A-2 Amherst 55 South Park 53
CLASS B-1 East Aurora 75 Newfane 39
CLASS B-2 Health Sciences 60 Lackawanna 48
