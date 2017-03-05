Traffic slowdowns planned for portion of Thruway this week

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Periodic traffic slowdowns can be expected throughout the week on the Thruway due to utility repairs.

National Grid will begin replacing overhead utility lines that cross a portion of the Thruway between exits 43 and 44.

The Thruway Authority says the work will require periodic traffic slowdowns lasting no more then 15 minutes on both east and west lanes. State Police and Thruway Traffic Safety will be on site coordinating these.

The schedule for the slowdowns is as follows:

Monday, March 6 – One slowdown beginning at 12 pm
Wednesday, March 8 – Three slowdowns beginning at 10 am
Saturday, March 11 – Four slowdowns beginning at 6:30 am
Sunday, March 12 – Four slowdowns beginning at 6:30 am

Eastbound slowdowns will begin at the rest area between exits 46 (Rochester – Corning – I-390) and 45 (Rochester – Victor – I-490).

Westbound slowdowns will begin at exit 43 (Manchester – Palmyra – NY Route 21).

 

