WNY family builds special “Bella’s Bumbas” chairs inspired by their daughter

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A two-year-old Buffalo girl is now the inspiration behind a movement to help kids with disabilities. “Bella’s Bumbas” is a company started by Isabella Shorr’s family.

Isabella was born with a condition that made it hard for her to get around. That is until her family built her a moving chair. Now she’s up and running!

“It took us by surprise we had no idea what spina bifida was,” Jeffrey Shorr said.

Isabella Shorr was born with her spine on the outside of her body. Now, she’s paralyzed from the knees down.

He said, “She wasn’t able to basically move around so she was kind of stuck in whatever position we put her in. If she wanted to interact with her brothers and sister it was basically sitting in one spot.”

But, her family wanted her to be independent. So they built her a special wheelchair made out of a “bumbo” seat and wheels.

Shorr said, “It works just like a wheelchair moves around here, it’s got the seat-belt, we have a break on it also.”

Within two weeks, Bella was up and running. Shorr said, “The joy she gets, you can see it on her face. She just has a big smile ear to ear.”

Her mom, Sonya Shorr said, “She’s not depending on me or Jeff or her siblings. And she enjoys it. She’s able to go places we thought she might not be able to go.”

Once they saw Bella so successful with the chair, they knew they had to make more. Now, the Shorrs’ are teaming up with family members in Rochester to build more chairs.

Jeffrey Shorr said, “There’s a lot of kids out there that are affected by spina bifida that you really don’t hear about often. This is a great opportunity to give those kids the freedom and joy that we see Bella have.”

There are similar products on the market, but one will cost you about $1000 dollars. So the Shorrs’ are collecting donations and shipping them to families for free

Demand is growing, they’ve had 12 requests just this week.

Right now they need Bumbo chairs and 12 inch tires. You can check out their Facebook page for more information on how you can help.