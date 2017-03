ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Bills announced the release of five players on Monday.

TE Gerald Christian, K Dan Carpenter, CB Nickell Robey-Coleman, LS Garrison Sanborn and S Phillip Thomas were let go by the team.

Sanborn spent the last eight seasons with the Bills, Robey-Coleman signed with the Bills in 2013 as an undrafted rookie and Carpenter spent the last four seasons with the Bills.