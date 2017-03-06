Black Balloons illustrating impact of opiate epidemic in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Western New York is facing a crisis. Too many people, from all walks of life, have died from drug overdoses as the opiate epidemic continues to grow in our area.

Each one has left behind family members to cope with their grief and fight on to help save other lives.

Monday evening, many of those family members will come together for a Black Balloon display and program in front of the Old Erie County Hall on Franklin Street in Buffalo, offering comfort and demanding action to fight the epidemic in our area.

“We have resources but we need so much more,” said MaryJo Alessio, who lost her son, Ephraim, to the opiate epidemic in 2005.

“How many more kids are going to pass before we really address this issue full force, directly?” she said, adding that she wants to see more detox beds in our community and a change to New York State law that would allow parents to seek a court order mandating treatment for their children. That is, admittedly, a controversial option, but Alessio says she believes it could buy some people time, which could save lives.

“I would like to see every family be educated with the signs and symptoms of what opioid addiction or dependence is,” offered Debra Smith, the chair of the Family and Support Advocacy Section for the Erie County Opiate Epidemic Task Force who lost her son, Nathanial, to the epidemic in 2015. “I would like to see prescribing doctors do a test so they can determine whether the person they’ve been treating has developed this addiction and then address it immediately. I’d like to see life saving medically assisted treatment offered to people and if they need it for a lifetime, I think that’s fine.”

“We need to keep people alive, and we should not take anything off the table any plan off the table until we can come up with a better plan,” Smith added.

MORE | If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction, call the Crisis Services 24 Hour Addiction Hotline at 716-831-7007.

Many of the people who talked to News 4 on Monday called for more resources to address the epidemic – short term, long term, and for family members – and they called for a change in the attitude of other community members to better meet the crisis head on.

“I think we need to end the stigma of mental illness and drug and alcohol addiction. It’s real and it’s happening in every family, really,” said Jeanie Kline, who lost her son, Benjamin, to the opiate epidemic in 2016.

MORE | Watch the videos below to hear from several people who have lost loved ones to the opiate epidemic in Erie County in recent years. They joined News 4’s Katie Alexander to share their powerful stories live during Wake Up on Monday to help spread the word about the Black Balloon event.

All of the families who are coming together for the Black Balloon event Monday evening are invited to take a balloon with them at the end to display outside their homes. The hope is that will help illustrate how widespread the epidemic is and how many lives have been touched by it.

The program begins at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.