Buffalo Comptroller Mark Schroeder officially launches campaign for mayor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- Buffalo Comptroller Mark Schroeder will try to unseat Mayor Byron Brown. He officially announced his candidacy for mayor on Sunday.

Schroeder admitted he’s the underdog but said “Don’t count me out”.

He told reporters he will use social media along with “old fashioned politics” to win the race. Schroeder said he’s already working to develop a plan for the future of the city.

“I’ve already asked Leadership Buffalo to do an A through Z of all the different stakeholders, 501c3 organizations in Buffalo,” said Schroder. “I want to know who they are and what they do for the city so I can invite them to the table so we can put together a comprehensive plan for all of Buffalo, and then what we’ll do is customize the plan for the east side, the west side the north side and the south side.”

He said he would work to get police more training and encourage bid developers to focus on other parts of the city.

“I am going to be a street mayor, I am going to be in the neighborhoods,” said Schroeder. “I’m going to be implementing the neighborhood plans and when they big shot developers want to come see me to talk about what they want to talk about, I’m going to ask them what are you going to do for me on Seneca St., what are going to do for me on Jefferson, Fillmore, Ontario.”

He said more needs to be done to make sure no part of the city is left behind.

“The reason why I know I can win is that I know people are dissatisfied, I know people realize the Buffalo renaissance for some is occurring right now,” he said. “The other business districts need help and I will give them the help they need.”

He called out Mayor Byron Brown for not doing enough to encourage more women and minority-owned businesses.

Schroeder served on the Erie County Legislature and New York State Assembly before becoming comptroller.

Mayor Brown is seeking a fourth term in office. Only one Buffalo mayor, Jimmy Griffin, has served 16 years.