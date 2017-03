BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Senior Joanna Smith scored 24 points in her final home game as the UB Bulls women’s basketball team took down Bowling Green 61-45, reaching Cleveland for the second consecutive year. The Bulls will play second seed Ball State on Wednesday.

Stephanie Reid pitched in 12 points and 9 assists, while Cassie Oursler added 16 points. The Bulls won their 21st game, the most in a single season since joining the MAC in 1998-1999.