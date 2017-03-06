Community leaders react to spike in violence in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)- A 24 year old man is in critical condition after an apparent drive by shooting in broad daylight on Monday. Two other young men, who are 18 and 19 years old, have non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting follows a violent weekend. A 24 year old man was shot and killed near Mills and Peterson Streets early Saturday morning. On Sunday, a 32 year old man was shot in the vicinity of Broadway and Lathrop St., he later died.

“It’s too much, it’s really just too much,” said Murray Holman, executive director of Stop the Violence Coalition.

Holman has spent the past few days meeting with the victims’ family members.

“They’re tired, families are tired, the community is tired,” he said.

Buffalo Police are still investigating all three shootings and cannot say yet whether or not they are related.

Buffalo Peacemakers told News 4 they are hearing from the community that two of the shootings may be separate acts of retaliation.

“When you take something from another individual that’s ‘in game’, that’s part of the sub culture, that’s selling drugs or dealing drugs, or part of that culture that does that- this is how they handle that business,” said Pastor James Giles, the organizer for Buffalo Peacemakers.

He said those crimes are hard to predict.

Since January first of this year there have been 14 homicides, all were shootings.

Giles said he’s been told many of those were acts of retaliation.

“That somebody took something from somebody and it went sour,” he explained.

Holman told News 4 access to guns is also creating opportunity.

Both Giles and Holman urge witnesses to speak up to police.

“In some of these cases, it’s family members at these same homicide scenes and they know something, they keep it bottled up and think they can take the law into their own hands,” said Holman. “It’s not the way to go,’

Buffalo Police could not confirm what’s motivating the spike in crime. They told News 4 Monday’s shooting was targeted.

Anyone with information should call the confidential tip line at 847-2255.