Electric vehicle charging stations to be installed across NY

Chevrolet Bolt
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2015 file photo, the Chevrolet Bolt EV electric concept vehicle is unveiled during the North American International Auto Show, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Tony Ding, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new electric vehicle campaign for New York was announced on Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says 450 charging stations will be installed across the state, including in Buffalo and Rochester. In addition to that, the campaign will include incentives for employers to encourage their employees to drive electric vehicles and public education.

“This multi-pronged campaign will help in this administration’s efforts to fight climate change, strengthen infrastructure to support the use of electric cars, and help reduce New York’s carbon footprint on our roadways,” Cuomo said. “With these actions, we are taking another step toward a cleaner, greener and more sustainable New York for all.”

Roughly 150 of the charging stations will be located at workplaces throughout the state. Three contractors — EV Connect, Energetics and Calstart, will manage the projects.

Work on the projects will immediately begin.

