Gigi’s look at possible new location to re-open restaurant

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – An iconic restaurant on Buffalo’s east side has been working to pick up the pieces after a devastating fire last November.

The city of good neighbors stepped up and raised money to help Gigi’s soul food rebuild.

Many of you have been asking “where is Gigi’s?” This, after a grease fire tore apart the restaurant last year.

Darryl Harvin, Gigi’s son said, “Our customers are always continuing to inquire about whats going on and this is good news today.”

Harvin said that good news is that investors are looking to rebuild the area, and could rebuild the restaurant, too. But it might not be at the location on East Ferry Street.

He said he couldn’t disclose the potential location, but that it’s a “stones throw” from the old place. Owner Blondine Harvin bought the restaurant in 1960, when it was over on Jefferson Avenue, then moved Gigi’s just around the corner, to East Ferry. Harvin acknowledges there is a lot of history in that spot.

Harvin said, “It’s the same ownership, a lot of the same employees. It’s family, and we’re going to keep it family.”

Harvin says he’s happy to have options, whether that’s remodeling and expanding the current space, or moving to an entirely new building.

After the fire, Darius Pridgen, the Pastor at True Bethel Baptist Church set up a “Go Fund me” campaign to help. and the money poured in. Despite that, nothing’s changed since November.

So now, heading into some big change, Harvin wants the community to know, some things will stay the same.

He said, “We continue to be a family oriented type of restaurant where everybody can come in and enjoy a good home cooked soul- southern style meal.”

Harvin said they will be up and running at either location in about 6 to 8 months.