Ice Boom to soon be removed

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Little to no ice has covered Lake Erie this winter, and the cause is mild weather conditions. Because of this, the Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom will soon be removed.

The International Niagara Board of Control said on Monday that preparations are underway to remove the boom.

The boom has been helping reduce the amount of ice entering the Niagara River since 1964. Less ice means less potential for ice jams, which can damage shoreline property and reduce the flow of water for hydro-electric power production.

Depending on whether or not the weather was favorable, personnel with the New York Power Authority planned to start opening the 22 spans of the boom Monday.