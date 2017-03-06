Ice Boom to soon be removed

By Published:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Little to no ice has covered Lake Erie this winter, and the cause is mild weather conditions. Because of this, the Lake Erie-Niagara River Ice Boom will soon be removed.

The International Niagara Board of Control said on Monday that preparations are underway to remove the boom.

The boom has been helping reduce the amount of ice entering the Niagara River since 1964. Less ice means less potential for ice jams, which can damage shoreline property and reduce the flow of water for hydro-electric power production.

Depending on whether or not the weather was favorable, personnel with the New York Power Authority planned to start opening the 22 spans of the boom Monday.

WIVB.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Note: Comments containing links are not allowed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s