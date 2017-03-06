Man allegedly drives drunk before crashing into Clarence tree

CLARENCE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Hamburg man was accused of DWI after a crash on Lapp Rd. in Clarence.

A passerby noticed a vehicle that had struck a tree around 3:15 a.m. Monday. The driver, Brendan Fogarty, 25, was unresponsive.

Deputies with the Erie County Sheriff’s office went to the scene and interviewed Fogarty.

They say he was nearly three times the legal limit for alcohol.

Fogarty was charged with DWI, drinking alcohol in a vehicle and several violations. He was taken to ECMC for non-life threatening injuries.