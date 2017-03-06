Man captured in Connecticut charged with December shooting in Batavia

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Months after a shooting in Batavia, a man has been found and charged with attempted murder.

On Dec. 2, Batavia police say Jeremy Armstrong, 26, shot someone several times, at close range, on Jackson St.

The victim lived and was taken to a local hospital. The victim was familiar with Armstrong, police say.

Police learned that Armstrong may have been in the area of East Hartford, Conn. after the shooting. He was captured outside of a family member’s residence there on Feb. 28.

Armstrong, who was also charged with criminal use of a firearm, will be held in Connecticut pending an extradition hearing.

Anyone with information on the case can call Det. Eric Hill at (585) 345-6373, the Batavia Police Department at (585) 345-6350 or the department’s confidential tip line at (585) 345-6370. Suspicious activity can also be reported here.