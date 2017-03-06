Police looking for suspect in Williamsville bank robbery

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst police are investigating a Monday bank robbery.

The robbery occurred at a KeyBank branch at 5200 Main St. in Williamsville around 1 p.m.

Police say a white man entered the bank, gave the teller a note demanding money, and then left the bank on foot with cash. He may have got into an “older dark-colored SUV” before leaving the scene in an unknown direction, police say.

The suspect is described as being between 45-55 years old, 5’10” and 200 lbs. He has a medium build and gray hair.

Regarding his clothes, police say he was wearing a black coat, orange safety vest, yellow construction style hard helmet and glasses that appeared to be for safety purposes.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call the Amherst Police Detective Bureau at (716) 689-1329.