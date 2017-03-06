SPCA Monday: Lorelei

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A dog who the Erie County SPCA says “never had a home of her own” came to News 4 looking for one on Monday.

Lorelei is a 2.5-year-old puggle who was previously used as a breeder.

“Poor little Lorelei doesn’t know what it’s like to be loved,” the SPCA said. “Right now she’s very shy but every day her personality comes to light a little more. Inside her shy shell is a curious and courageous little dog.”

If you are interested in adopting Lorelei, call the SPCA at (716) 875-7360.