Text messages show man who died in police custody had medical issues

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — News 4 confirmed a series of text messages sent by and received from Wardel Davis, which indicate he was having some kind of medical issue before an altercation with police.

But legal experts said whether the messages will have any impact on the overall investigation into his death remains to be seen.

The 20-year-old Davis died Feb. 8, after a run-in with Buffalo police a few hours before.

Police and attorneys have said two officers approached Davis, who was leaving a known drug house near Hoyt and Arnold streets, and he took off. An attorney for the family has argued Davis was visiting a woman for whom he often bought groceries.

Eventually, they were able to handcuff Davis, but then officers noticed he was in medical distress. They immediately removed the handcuffs and performed CPR until an ambulance arrived.

The text messages sent and received before the incident with police suggest Davis was not feeling well and was having trouble breathing, multiple sources confirmed. The text messages first appeared in Sunday’s edition of The Buffalo News. Davis also received a text urging him to get to a hospital, the sources said.

Family members have told News 4 that Davis intended to seek medical attention for an unknown problem in the days before the run-in with police.

The text messages also show Davis said he needed to make some money before going to the hospital, according to multiple sources.

Former acting Erie County District Attorney Michael Flaherty said evidence like that is important, but not nearly as critical as what will be revealed in an autopsy.

“That, by itself, is interesting, but not dis-positive,” said Flaherty, Jr., said. “What the attorney general is going to look for, if he hasn’t received it already, is the pathological examination report of the Erie County ME, and in that report, the doctor or doctors will present to him an analysis of the results of their autopsy.”

The state attorney general’s office — and not Buffalo Police — is investigating Davis’ death — part of an executive order in 2015 that made the attorney general the lead in cases of deaths of unarmed civilians in custody or as a result of police encounters. Buffalo police have a separate internal investigation ongoing.