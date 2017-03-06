Therapy dog puts smiles on students faces at Frontier Central High School

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — At least 2 times a week, sometimes more, Cooper patrols hallways and stops by classrooms in the Frontier Central High School.

“I think Cooper has really changed the vibe in high school you can see how more calm people are. Just seeing him in the hallway people get really excited,” said Bailey Kinn, Frontier Central High School senior.

The 6-year-old golden retriever is a certified therapy dog.

“He has his canine good citizenship certification, he has the Erie County SPCA paws for love certification, and he’s got the therapy dog international certification,” said David Smaczniak, Frontier Central High School Assistant Principal.

Smaczniak is his owner. He says Cooper is just as happy to be at the school, as the kids are when they see him.

“It’s outstanding to see how excited he is coming into work and many times he’s really exhausted when he goes home because he’s walked this large building and greeted so many students that he’s ready to crash when he goes home,” said Smaczniak.

Cooper is on call for students in distress, students with special needs, or anyone who just needs a smile.

“He’s come into AP calculus before and that’s helped a lot because that class is pretty stressful,” said Kinn.

“You can see the kids calm right down if anybody is having a bad day they just go over and they pet him they can hug him, and you can just see their anxieties start to slip away,” said Wendy Rayburg, Frontier Central High School English teacher.

Cooper also works with support groups at Big Tree Elementary school. And he does things that extend well beyond the school day: he’s even been to football games and high school plays.