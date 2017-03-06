Town of Tonawanda Police investigate armed robbery

Published:

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in the Town of Tonawanda are investigating an armed robbery Monday night.

Police say the robbery was reported just before 6 p.m. at Cash for Cans on Kenmore Avenue.

The suspects are described as two black males, one approximately 5’9 and 160 pounds and the other 5’6 and 170 pounds with a medium build. Police say one of the suspects presented a handgun during the robbery.

Both suspects fled the scene on foot with an unknown amount of cash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Town of Tonawanda Police at 879-6606.

 

 

 

